The number of work-place fatalities in farming more than halved in 2021 compared to the previous 12 months, according to provisional figures from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

Nine people died in farm accidents in 2021, the latest HSA confirmed. This is back from 20 fatalities in 2020. Two further deaths in 2021 were linked to the forestry industry.

The HSA statistics were compiled for the period up to 11.00am yesterday.

The number of farming-related deaths recorded in 2021 is the lowest for some time. The 16 fatalities recorded in 2018 had been the lowest level of agriculture-related deaths since 2015. The highest was 25 deaths in 2017. There were 19 farming-related deaths in 2015 and 2019, and 22 in 2016.

Despite the positive trends, HSA chief inspector Mark Cullen urged farmers to remain vigilant and safety conscious.

“Farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work, but a 50% decline on the 2020 level of fatalities is encouraging and a sign that the safety message is getting through,” he said.

“Our work in the farming sector will continue and I would urge all farmers not to become complacent and let’s make sure that this time next year we’re discussing even fewer lives lost,” the HSA chief inspector added.

Fatalities

The nine fatalities recorded in farm accidents last year accounted for almost 24% of the 38 work-related deaths overall.

The only sector to record more work-related deaths in 2021 was the construction industry, which had 10 deaths due to workplace accidents.

Transportation and manufacturing were the other sectors to record more than two fatalities this year. Six people died in transportation-related accidents, while five people died in manufacturing.

Overall, the number of work-related fatalities declined 30% in 2021, falling by 16 from the 54 deaths recorded in 2020. The 38 deaths this year is the lowest figure recorded since the HSA was established.

Commenting on the downward trend, HSA’s Mark Cullen said it was positive to see such a substantial decline in work-related fatalities in 2021.

“However, our view is that every work-related death is preventable. Christmas this year for the families and friends of these 38 individuals will have been a difficult one and our thoughts are with them.”