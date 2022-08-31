A farm fatality has occurred in County Wexford, the Irish Farmers Journal understands. A man in his 60s has been pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gardaí have confirmed that a fatal workplace incident occurred on a farm in Bunclody, Co Wexford, at approximately 9am on Wednesday 31 August. The Health and Safety Authority has also confirmed that it has been notified of the incident.

It is the second farm fatality in eight days, following the death of a man in his 70s in Co Offaly last week.