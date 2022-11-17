The land is all in grass and is good quality.

A 64.3ac holding is for sale in a sought-after location in south Wicklow.

The farm is at Oghil Lower, Redcross, and is being sold by Quinn Property. It is going for online auction with a guide price of €10,000/ac to €12,000/ac.

This part of Wicklow is popular, as it is close to the long beaches around Brittas Bay and is a short motorway drive from Dublin.

The land for sale is located within 1km of Redcross village, out the Arklow direction. It is 12km from Arklow and 60km from Dublin. It’s 2.8km from the M11 motorway and 6km from Brittas Bay. The land is contained within Folios WW106101F and WW5403.

One block

The farm is in one block and has two access gates, one on a cul de sac close to Redcross village and the second on a local road close to the M11. The land is currently in grass and is suitable for most farm enterprises.

The farm at Oghil will be offered at auction in three lots plus the entire.

The farm will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: c32.06ac with frontage on to the public road.

Lot 2: c21.01ac.

Lot 3: c11.22ac accessed over a shared laneway.

Lot 4: the entire.

The auction takes place on the LSL platform on Wednesday 7 December at noon.