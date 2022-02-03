Teagasc is working to help farmers understand timber market opportunities.

The forecasted increase in timber supply to the Irish market in future years will come almost exclusively from privately owned forests, according to Teagasc.

Head of Teagasc forestry development department Dr Nuala Ní Fhlatharta said the timely and active management and harvesting of what is traditionally referred to as the farm forest has the potential to increase timber quantity.

Dr Ní Fhlatharta and colleagues are working to help individual forest owners develop an awareness and understanding of their own forests, harvesting requirements and market opportunities.

“Forest management is a relatively new venture for many forest owners.

“The steps involved in organising forest harvests and timber sales, including knowing where to start and who to approach, can be challenging, particularly if putting the initial toe in the water,” she said.

New guide

Dr Ní Fhlatharta’s comments were made during the launch of Teagasc’s new guide for farm forest owners, a Step-by-Step Guide to Harvesting and Selling Timber from Conifer Forests.

Forestry Minister Senator Pippa Hackett launched the guide at Teagasc Oak Park, Co Carlow, on Thursday.

This 28-page publication offers a step-by-step guide to forest owners in getting timber from their conifer forests to the market place.

The guide sets out key information and practical tips for owners considering forest management and timber sales and is available here.

