With Budget 2024 only two weeks away, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is wrestling with a wide range of asks and needs among farming organisations.

It is generally understood that funds will be put in place to help meet demand for places in ACRES and for new entrants to organic farming.

With 46,000 of the 50,000 places in ACRES filled last year, the Government is under pressure to ensure farmers are not denied entry to an agri-environmental scheme.

The average entrant draws down about €6,000 a year, so every 1,000 extra places would cost €30m over the five years of the scheme.

If an extra 10,000 places were created, bringing ACRES participation close to that of REPS at its peak, that would require an extra €60m for 2024.

Similarly, a Government so in favour of organic farming can hardly be seen to fall short in funding for farmers willing to convert.

With 2,000 new entrants expected, additional funding would be needed.

The IFA is calling for funding in the light of the disastrous 2023 harvest for grain and protein crops. It wants the €9m Ireland is allocated under the EU crisis reserve fund put toward tillage farmers, and is calling for the maximum 200% national funding top-up to be added. That would require €18m of Exchequer funding, probably from the 2024 budget.

The national beef and dairy beef welfare schemes are expected to be renewed, as is the multispecies sward and red clover silage measure and the Tillage Incentive Scheme. The liming programme, so oversubscribed this year, will also be considered for further funding.

Budget 2024 takes place on Tuesday 10 October.