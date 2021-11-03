George Graham, the founder of Awareness Head to Toe (on left), with Macra president John Keane.

I see that Awareness Head to Toe, the farmers’ mental health group headed up by George Graham, is in the frame for a media award.

The group was profiled on RTÉ’s Nationwide programme back in January, and that programme has been shortlisted for the “Mental Health Broadcasting/Short Form” category.

Compiled by Mary Fanning, it featured interviews with Graham and fellow farmers and activists Leslie Dixon, Emily Barker, John Kelly and Patrick Hipwell.

The awards event is on 1 December, and we wish this worthy group well.