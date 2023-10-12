It is still unknown how many farmers will be impacted by the CAP rules changes entering force in January. \ Claire Nash

Farming organisations and environmental groups are currently engaged in a Department of Agriculture stakeholder consultation on the new rules which will apply to farmland on peat soils from next year.

New standards will be introduced under Good Agricultural and Environmental Condition (GAEC) 2 of the CAP to protect peat soils – with the CAP strategic plan anticipating that a “significant portion” of farmland will fall under these new standards.

The farmers impacted from 1 January have yet to be notified of the changes and no final decision has been made on which new standards farmers on peat soils will have to meet to receive CAP payments. Examples which could be considered include a ban on draining peatlands, or a ban on ploughing peat soils. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the new rules “will endeavour to take into account the need to facilitate ‘normal agriculture practice’ as far as practicable”.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe told the Irish Farmers Journal that he will push for the new standards to be opened up to a full public consultation, given their potential to impact on farmers.

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) president Vincent Roddy said that the new standards are “clearly a concern for all farmers” and that he will work to protect current farming activities and secure CAP payments on peat soils into the future.

