The Lynam family has ventured into the oat drink business.

Oat in the City is a new oat drink produced from oats grown in Co Offaly.

Oat in the City is a new oat drink produced by Liam Lynam, a farmer from Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The product is gluten-free and dairy-free and is low in sugar compared with other some other oat drinks on the market. The drink also retains all the oats’ natural fibre.

“Our oat milk retains the oats’ natural beta glucans, fibre and protein, and is low in natural sugars, with no added sugar. Most commercial oat drinks are made by stripping away the parts that have the fibre and protein, so you’re mostly getting oat sugar, Lynam explained.

The product is now available to buy and is also being used in the hospitality sector.

In total, 200 outlets are stocking or selling the brand.

The range includes an original oat drink, a barista variety for coffee making and a dairy-free, chocolate-flavoured oat drink.

Sustainability

Oat in the City is 100% Irish-developed and made, and contains just 0.4g of natural sugar. Liam described it as a sustainable product because they use all the oats and there is no waste.

“We switched from intensive commercial farming to low-input, sustainable oat crops and, during lockdown, focused on the creation of a truly authentic brand with real nutritional value that could compete on the Irish and world stage”.

Plans for expansion

Lynam has worked in the food sector for 20 years, including with the Kepak Food Group, before coming home to farm.

Oat in the City currently employs three people and this number is expected to grow to 10 over the next three years. This expansion is expected to come from Northern Ireland and the UK, first of all, and the business plans to hit the European market as well.

Global plant-based drinks market

The global market for plant-based drinks is estimated to reach around $2.2bn by 2024 – that’s at a sales growth of 20% per year.