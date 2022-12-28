ICMSA president Pat McCormack also called for the Government to put their money where their mouth is on funding streams.

IFA

IFA president Tim Cullinan said that farmers have accepted the 25% emissions cut target.

“Excluding the diversification and extensification schemes in the Food Vision report, we can achieve 18% of the 25% target. We have a plan, we’re on a journey and doing more than other sectors. Time is also needed to allow the science to evolve. As for the minister asking farmers to diversify or adopt new measures, we need to see the funding for that.”

He said that farmers “are committed to reducing emissions, but it cannot be at the expense of farmers’ livelihoods or by reducing in output”. He also called for further engagement with farmers on the measures.

ICMSA

ICMSA president Pat McCormack also called for the Government to put its money where its mouth is on funding streams.

“The plan actually states the need to put ‘production diversification options for livestock farmers’ [in place] but then we see nothing and are offered nothing. This is the precise flaw that ICMSA keeps highlighting: If the Government wants these changes, then it is up to it to identify the areas that require meaningful change and then fund those farmers who wish to make those changes. But that’s not what we get.” The ICMSA president also said that farmer focus would also certainly fall on the Just Transition Commission, which is to be established next year.

Macra

Macra president John Keane said that there was no clear funding for any proposal in the plan. He said that a serious look is needed around planning legislation for anaerobic digestion plants and solar. “The Taoiseach’s comments on livestock reduction schemes being very attractive – from our side that is the pursuance of the wrong policy. Instead, Government should be pushing investment into young people who will have a greater impact on take-up of the other measures such as bioenergy, protected urea and low-emission slurry spreading.”

ICSA

ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said the Government is now going to have to put money in place to deliver on its aspirations in the Climate Action Plan.

“It calls into question whether the Government is serious about a coherent strategy across all sectors when the plan actually envisages €119bn investment but makes no mention of a funding package for farming. The reality is that all sectors will struggle to make the sectoral emissions ceiling targets,” he said.