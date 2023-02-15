ICMSA president Pat McCormack (left) has launched a scathing attack on dairy processors following cuts to January's milk price. \ Don Moloney.

Farm organisations have launched a scathing attack on dairy processors after both Kerry Group and Lakeland Dairies announced a January milk price cut of almost 6c/l this week.

With more co-ops expected to announce their milk prices in the coming days, ICMSA president Pat McCormack claimed processors have delivered a “belt” to dairy farmers when markets are on the way down but “could only give a nip when markets were on the way up”.

“I would have expected maybe a 2c, 3c, maybe even 4c drop but not to the level they’ve gone with it,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said he is “disappointed with the shock level of reduction”.

“They’re always very slow to turn it up but once it goes down, they cut with a bang.”

Arthur accused dairy processors of “conditioning farmers to be prepared for a drop”, in the processors’ favour, and warned that the 6c/l cuts seen so far are a “very strong hit for this time of year”.

This week, Kerry Group and Lakeland Dairies cut their January milk price to 47.61c/l and 50.33c/l, respectively, excluding VAT, both down more than 5c/l on their prices paid for December supplies.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies cut its milk price by 5p/l to 42.5p/l, while Dale Farm slashed its milk price by 5p/l to a base of 43.05p/l.

Inflation, reduced demand and buyers holding back are some of the factors that will “have a continuing impact for all processors during 2023 and will continue to affect milk price, in line with weaker market conditions, over the coming months”, a Lakeland spokesperson said.

