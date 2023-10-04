ICMSA president Pat McCormack

“It is the first week of October now, and it’s the first week of January that this becomes law. It does not give farmers a lot of time to plan a nitrogen reduction of 30kg N/ha.

“The drop to 220kg N/ha will do significant damage, but a drop even further would bring even more damage to our commercial, viable family farm model. I think there needs to be a voluntary reduction scheme and those cows in 220kg N/ha herds should be included in it as a gesture of goodwill.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan

“Our position is still that we want to see lot more land in the white area, and that the 250kg N/ha must remain for the rest of the current derogation.

“Absolutely, if water quality improves, the 220kg N/ha area should be allowed to return to 250kg N/ha.

“There is a huge level of frustration among farmers, and now we want real clarity for the future, not just tinkering around the edges.

“Farms having land in both areas will see a huge amount of confusion and concern. The impact of the drop will be very, very serious for farmers who always plan farm decisions way in advance.”

