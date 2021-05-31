Farmers in the Leitrim area are being urged to remain vigilant after a number of break-ins on farms in the Bornacoola area.
Anthony Mulligan reported that a navy van with 'Building Contractors' written across the side broke into his family’s farmyard on Saturday 29 May around 4.30pm and stole a power washer.
It’s understood that a number of other farms in the area were targeted and the van has been spotted in other areas of the country where break-ins were reported.
Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on 071-965 0510.
SHARING OPTIONS: