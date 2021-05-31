This navy van was spotted leaving farms where break-ins occurred in Leitrim.

Farmers in the Leitrim area are being urged to remain vigilant after a number of break-ins on farms in the Bornacoola area.

Anthony Mulligan reported that a navy van with 'Building Contractors' written across the side broke into his family’s farmyard on Saturday 29 May around 4.30pm and stole a power washer.

It’s understood that a number of other farms in the area were targeted and the van has been spotted in other areas of the country where break-ins were reported.

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station on 071-965 0510.