Thornville House on 132ac made €440,000 over the guide price when sold at auction by Quinn Property.

A 132ac farm with a large old period residence was sold at auction in recent days by Quinn Property. The property was Thornville House at Ballycogley, which prior to auction was guided at €1.4m.

First offered was lot 1 which was the house with its outbuildings on 75ac and it was bid up to €700,000. Lot 2, the balance of the land at 57ac, was bid up to €610,000.

The entire was then offered at €1.31m, the total of the offers for lots 1 and 2, and it was opened. Four individuals then made bids of €20,000 and brought the bidding to €1.59m.

After consultations between the auctioneer and the landowners, the farm was declared on the market, in the entire, and further bids invited.

Three individuals then competed and the farm was eventually knocked down at €1.84m to an auctioneer from Munster, who was bidding on behalf of a client.

This was €440,000 over the guide. Thornville House is almost 5,000 square feet in size and needs renovation and restoration. The farm includes 12.3ac of forestry.

Three parcels

Jordan Auctioneers sold three small land parcels at recent auctions. Two were online and the third an in-person auction.

The first two lots sold were on the Kildare and Laois border, close to Maganey. Lot 1 was a derelict cottage on 6ac. Three online bidders took part and it was sold for €175,000. Lot 2 was 4.92ac, close to lot 1, and again three bidders were involved with the land knocked down at €155,000 or just over €31,500/ac.

Jordan Auctioneers sold this small property at Ardscull, Athy for €272,000.

The third property sold was at Ardscull, Athy, and this auction was conducted before an attendance of about 20 people. It comprised a former garden centre with glasshouse and bungalow on approximately 7ac. Bidding opened at €250,000 and two bidders took part with the hammer falling at €272,000.

Murtagh Bros sold the 76ac farm at Greenpark, Ballinea for €705,000.

Murtagh Bros held a successful auction of a 76ac farm at Greenpark, Ballinea, Co. Westmeath. This farm is non-residential but has road frontage. The property sold for €705,000 or €9,276/ac.

Hennessy Auctioneers sold 4.5ac of tillage land in an online auction for €92,000. The land is located on the Old Dublin Road, The Heath, Portlaoise. It has road frontage and is a two minute drive from Portlaoise.

This is the derelict house on the 27ac at Carberstown, Trim sold by REA TE Potterton for €17,400/ac.

REA TE Potterton sold 27ac at Corberstown, Trim, Co Meath, with a derelict house, at auction. The farm opened at €330,000 and three individuals competed in bids of €10,000 bringing the price to €450,000.

At that point the property went on the market and it was finally knocked down at €470,000, or €17,400/ac, to a local business person with farming interests. The property is 3km from Trim and has road frontage.