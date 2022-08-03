The Government claimed that no farmers will be forced to cut numbers involuntarily. \ Philip Doyle

The measures needed from farmers to avoid the agricultural sector facing hefty fines and court actions will be implemented on a voluntary basis, the Government has said.

The clarification came last week as the Government set out the sectoral emissions ceilings for 2030.

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has stated that an updated version of the Ag-Climatise roadmap is to spell out the changes farmers will make to reduce emissions by 25% over the next seven years and that the process of updating the document would begin “this autumn”.

He suggested that the recommendations put forward by the Food Vision dairy and drystock groups will inform the updated roadmap.

The Government also said that “generous financial incentives” would be provided for farmers to change to cut emissions.

The Department of Agriculture had already “configured our supports, such as the CAP strategic plan” towards achieving the 25% target, according to the minister.

Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan said that “additional resources and commitments” have been pledged to scale up and speed up our progress on solar, off-shore wind, anaerobic digestion for nature, and agro-forestry.

The Irish Farmers Journal is still awaiting clarification from the Department of the Environment on whether any new funding is on the way to farmers to fund these measures other than any announced previously by Government.

