Former IFA president Joe Healy has joined his fellow immediate past presidents from other farm organisations to help raise funds for Ukraine. \ Philip Doyle

The immediate past presidents of Macra na Feirme, Thomas Duffy; Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), John Comer; Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Joe Healy; Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), Edmond Phelan; and Irish Natura & Hill Farmers Association (INHFA), Colm O’Donnell have teamed up to organise a Farmers4Ukraine appeal to support Concern Worldwide’s efforts to provide aid to those suffering because of the war in Ukraine.

The appeal has been set up to enable farmers and members of the agricultural community in Ireland to provide for those displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the funds aimed at providing the services and resources the more than 4m Ukrainian refugees now need.

All donations go directly to Concern Worldwide who is working alongside partners and national organisations to get food, trauma kits and other essential supplies to those suffering due to the conflict.

Farmers wishing to make a donation can do so at the Farmers4Ukraine appeal page here.

Solidarity

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Edmund Phelan said the appeal has come about to bring together all Irish farmers who want to “stand in solidarity” with the people of Ukraine.

Phelan said may Irish farmers have contributed resources to support those impacted by the war in other forms but said the appeal is a way for the wider farming community to come together.

He said the campaign is for farmers to donate in whatever way “they feel comfortable with”.

He highlighted that Ukraine is a “big farming country” and said that many farmers in Ireland want to support those peers.

Farmer collaboration

John Comer said “sometimes farm organisations can be seen as in competition” but that the Farmers4Ukraine appeal is an “example of co-operation”.

He described how while Irish farmers may be seen by others to “always be complaining about something”, the challenges the sector is facing today “pale into insignificance” when compared with what farmers are facing in Ukraine.

Comer described the collaborative appeal as a way for the “whole industry” to work together to “contribute whatever they can”.

Both Phelan and Comer said that they don’t want to put any farmers under pressure but that the appeal website is there if they wish to use it.