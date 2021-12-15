The ICMSA has formally supported the Glanbia deal calling on its members to vote yes on Friday to the range of proposals being presented to co-op shareholders.

As we

go to press, the IFA has not officially indicated to its members where it stands in relation to the deal. However, dairy chair Stephen Arthur and other IFA representatives indicated their support for the deal on an IFA-hosted webinar earlier in the week.

President Tim Cullinan was unavailable for comment on Wednesday as we went to press.