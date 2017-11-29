Farm organisations outline CAP proposals

Both IFA and ICMSA highlighted the importance of ensuring the food supply chain through CAP funding.

The IFA believe that an increased CAP budget is essential for farmers, while the ICMSA feels more emphasis should be placed on economic stability.

IFA president, Joe Healy said European consumers depend on farming for their food supply, and an increased budget was essential for ensuring a safe and sustainable European supply chain.

“If we don’t have farmers, we don’t have food. Low farm income in many sectors remains the most significant challenge to the sustainability of farming enterprises across the EU, and in attracting new entrants into farming,” Healy said.

“The CAP post-2020 must deliver a fair standard of living for farmers, with an overall improvement in income levels. In addition, Europe must show solidarity with farmers over Brexit by making up the shortfall in the CAP Budget arising from the departure of the UK from the EU”.

Healy also noted that any new CAP initiatives should be funded by new money, and not “raid” existing CAP funds.

ICMSA

John Comer, president of the ICMSA said he struggled to see how the emphasis on environmental measures would lead to increased profits for farmers.

“Clearly there are a number of positives in the communication which should be acknowledged, we particularly recognise the suggestions that support is targeted to genuine farmers who are actively farming in order to earn their living, a compulsory cap on direct payments, and the interest expressed in the ICMSA proposal for a Farm Management Deposit Scheme.”

“However, the disappointing aspect of the communication is the absence of any concrete measures from the European Commission to address the utterly destructive price volatility that is wrecking the family farm system.”

Both organisations said that the current level of CAP funding could not diminish.

However, Europe may struggle to maintain the same level of CAP funding once the UK leaves and withdraws its CAP contributions.

