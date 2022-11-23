Farm organisations have expressed serious misgivings over the Food Vision Beef and Sheep Group proposals and are united in their disillusionment by the process.
The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) walked away from the group on Friday, saying the group’s proposals on diversification and extensification of beef and sheep production was effectively a cull of the suckler herd. It said it has serious concerns about recommendations to reduce slaughter age to 24 months and the age of first calving to 24 months.
