Excise duty on green diesel stands at 4.74c/l for green diesel and 42.57c/l for regular unmarked diesel.

Farmer organisations have said the Government’s planned cut of 2c/l to the excise duty on agricultural diesel will do little to ease the pressures of rising input costs in the production of food.

The Government is set to reduce the excise duties levied petrol, unmarked road diesel and green diesel in a vote late on Wednesday.

Excise duty on green diesel currently stands at 4.74c/l for green diesel and 42.57c/l for road diesel, which is set to receive a 15c/l easing in excise duty from tomorrow, under the Government’s plans.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA), Macra na Feirme and Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) have come out in recent hours to criticise the cut which each group has said does not go far enough to relieve diesel price pressures.

IFA

Messaging from policymakers encouraging farmers to ensure there is sufficient supplies of food and animal feed in the country in light of tightening global supplies has not been reflected in the 2c/l cut, according to IFA president Tim Cullinan.

If farmers are to sow more crops and grow more grass, it will require increased use of farm machinery

“If the Government is serious about encouraging farmers to grow more grass and crops and produce more food, they should suspend all excise duty and carbon tax on agri diesel (marked gas oil) for farmers and farm contractors,” said Cullinan after Wednesday’s announcement.

“If farmers are to sow more crops and grow more grass, it will require increased use of farm machinery in the coming days and weeks.

“The Government must do more immediately,” he said.

The IFA stated that it raised the issue of high farm input costs in Tuesday’s meeting between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and farm groups.

ICMSA

The ICMSA has said the announcement shines a light on the priorities of Government, as regular diesel is set for 13c/l more of a cut than that of agricultural diesel.

“It’s incredibly difficult to work out why domestic or commercial diesel use would have its excise about just last evening – has its excise share of retail price reduced by a mere 2c/l,” said the organisation’s president Pat McCormack.

“Does anyone understand what the Government’s position is on food security and our farming sector – much less this idea about increasing the production of cereals,” he asked in reference to recent Department suggestions that non-tillage farmers set cereals this year.

ICSA

President of the ICSA Dermot Kelleher stated that the Government appeared unaware of the link between fuel prices and food security.

The decrease to the excise duty of regular unmarked diesel should be rolled out to agricultural diesel, he said.

We cannot emphasise strongly enough how much anger there will be in farming circles if there is not a proposal on the table

“The Government is being hypocritical when it is expressing concern about food security and then giving farmers a kick in the teeth on fuel costs,” claimed Kelleher.

“We cannot emphasise strongly enough how much anger there will be in farming circles if there is not a proposal on the table in the next few days to help keep the price of green diesel under control,” he said.

Macra na Feirme

The national president of Macra John Keane commented that the 2c/l excise cut will represent less than 10% of the price increase seen in agricultural diesel over the past week alone in many cases.

Farmers and contractors have seen prices increase in the region of 20 to 25c/l over the past week alone

“In no way does 2c/l on agricultural green diesel address the rising costs of fuel. Farmers and contractors have seen prices increase in the region of 20 to 25c/l over the past week alone,” stated Keane.

Keane also said that that the young farmers’ group had advocated for the rising costs of farm inputs to be addressed at the meeting with Minister McConalogue on Tuesday.

“Macra na Feirme made it very clear at last night’s meeting that farmers and in particular young farmers would play their role in ensuring food security. However, the minister and the Department of Agriculture must also advocate for farmers and address the rising costs of inputs in particular fuel and fertiliser,” he added.

Contractors’ group

The Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) also called out the Government’s move as being insufficient in scope to resolve the prices increases seen by agricultural contracts in recent weeks.

Its members had been faced with 75% increases to their green diesel fuel costs over the past few months, FCI has said.

“The reduction of 2c/l equals a €20/1,000l price reduction at a time when agricultural diesel prices have almost doubled,” national chair of FCI John Hughes stated on Wednesday, ahead of the plan’s final approval by the Oireachtas.

“This token fuel tax reduction comes at a time when the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine is requesting farmers to grow more food.

“The minister has once again snubbed the farm contractor sector by refusing to allow farm and forestry contractors to be included in this week’s emergency meeting of farming organisations,” said Hughes.