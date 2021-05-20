Farm organisations issued a joint statement reacting to negative and spurious claims made against the dairy industry last week.

Farm organisations have called for an end to the divisive, unhelpful and damaging public debate on climate change and agriculture.

In a joint statement, ICOS, ICMSA, Macra and the IFA have committed to constructive contributions to reduce greenhouse gases from agriculture and the dairy sector.

According to the statement, dairy output exports valued at €5.2bn mean that every €1 of exports represents a 90c spend in the Irish economy compared to just 10c for every €1 exported by multinational companies.

Policymakers need to be able to facilitate pathways for new entrants to support a sustainable sector.

The 2020 programme for government gave a commitment to provide €1.5bn (generated from carbon tax receipts) in funding to a REPS II scheme.

An urgent review of the planning system to support the rural economy is needed.

The carbon footprint of Irish milk has reduced with the adoption of the Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) measures.

Ireland’s grass-based production system is competitive and has a low carbon footprint based on international comparisons.

Restricting milk production from Ireland will increase global emissions; the introduction of polices that allow this to happen will increase climate change.

Climate change is a global issue and policy must prevent the risk of carbon leakage, given that international demand for dairy products and ingredients is increasing.

The dairy industry needs time to further address the climate change challenge and further develop existing projects (eg ASSAP, Signpost).

