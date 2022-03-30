Both the ICMSA and IFA have welcomed Glanbia's proactive approach on the difficulties being experienced by suppliers on fixed milk prices. \ Donal O'Leary

Glanbia’s decision to act on the difficulties dairy farmers are experiencing due to membership of fixed milk prices schemes has been welcomed by the farm organisations.

“There is growing and unprecedented pressure on dairy farmers who locked into these contracts in the last number of years as costs of production have skyrocketed,” said ICMSA president Pat McCormack, who welcomed Glanbia’s decision.

“An ICMSA delegation is meeting with Glanbia to discuss in greater detail the terms and conditions of the scheme,” he added.

The action by Glanbia was also welcomed by IFA.

Glanbia has been proactive in assisting farmers

“There are a considerable number of farmers in the Glanbia region experiencing significant difficulties due to the volume of milk they have locked into fixed milk price schemes.

“These farmers need a suite of options to overcome the challenge of rapidly rising input costs.

“Glanbia has been proactive in assisting farmers and their announcement yesterday provides one such option that has the potential to help many farmers through this crisis,” the IFA stated.

The focus will now shift to other processors who have farmers with a high percentage of their milk in fixed-price contracts.

The price paid in fixed-schemes varies from contract to contract, but the average return to farmers generally varies from 30c/l to 35c/l.

Given that the cost of production, excluding labour, has now moved to between 33c/l and 35c/l, many farmers with high volumes in fixed-price schemes are effectively losing money on every litre produced.

Income losses in excess of €50,000 are not uncommon, with the schemes putting the viability of some highly indebted units in jeopardy.