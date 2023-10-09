The value of farm output increased last year.

The value of the country’s agricultural output rose by €2.8bn (28%) to €12.9bn in 2022, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO latest analysis on farmgate output prices for last year saw the value of cereals increase by 60%, milk up 48% and livestock up a lower 14%.

The 14% increase in livestock output value saw it hit €4.5bn, up €550m on 2022 levels.

Due to stronger prices last year, cattle values were up by 17% to €3bn. Pig volumes fell by 2%, but higher prices resulted in the value of pig production rising by 12% to €620m.

Sheep were the poorest performing livestock in 2022, with stronger prices (+2%) and a marginal expansion in production volumes resulting in the value of sheep rising by just 3% to €377m.

Regions

The border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) produced 71% of the country’s poultry and 25% of all sheep and pigs in 2022.

The west (Galway, Mayo and Roscommon) was the smallest producer of agricultural output in Ireland, generating just 9% (€1.1bn).

The midwest (Clare, Limerick and Tipperary) was the largest livestock and second-largest milk and poultry producing region in 2022, supplying 20% (€594m) of the country’s cattle, 21% (€1bn) of its milk and 10% (€20m) of its poultry output.

The southeast (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford) region was the second-largest producer of crops, growing 20% (€532m) of all cereals.

It was also the third-largest producer of milk in the State, generating 19% (€935m) of all milk output. The value of the southeast’s agricultural output increased by 29% to €2.2bn.

Southwest

The southwest (Cork and Kerry) accounted for 31% (€1.6bn) of Irish milk output in 2022, making it the largest milk-producing region in the State. Milk generated 55% of the region’s agricultural output.

The total value of the country's cereals increased by 60% in 2022. \ Donal O' Leary

The Dublin and mideast region (Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow) was the largest producer of crops in the State, accounting for 26% (€683m) of the national total. This region grew one-third (€231m) of Irish cereals last year.

The value of the midland (Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath) region’s agricultural output increased by 32% to €1.3bn.

With both higher yields and dairy cow numbers, the value of milk production in the region was up by 61% to €461m, the highest rate of growth in milk of all regions.

Best-performing sectors

Better prices in 2022 (+47%) and a marginal expansion in production volumes resulted in the value of milk increasing by 48% to €5bn in 2022.

Cereal prices rose by an average of 52% and with volumes up by 6%, the value of all cereals grew by 60% to €695m. However, potatoes were different, with a 12% reduction in volume combined with a 7% rise in prices, leading to the value of potatoes contracting by 7%.

Overall, the value of total crops increased by 23% to €2.6bn.