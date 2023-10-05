The Department has said payments will begin issuing in line with the dates communicated to farmers. \ Philip Doyle

The Department of Agriculture maintains that its processing capabilities are running on time and that it expects to begin issuing farmers’ scheme payments in line with the dates outlined to farmers in letters it issued in September.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday, a Department spokesperson said its priority remains making “these payments as quickly as possible”.

The assurance comes after farm advisers warned this week that further payment delays could be possible as the Department’s IT systems are reportedly struggling with the glut of scheme applications received under the new CAP.

Farmers’ Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes III (TAMS) applications have been on hand with the Department for over three months as approval letters have yet to issue, with the second tranche of the scheme open since July and with no closing date announced.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil on Wednesday that it is unfair to suggest that there is a backlog in the processing of applications.

Reports of N and P issues

On another issue reported by advisers this week, the Department told the Irish Farmers Journal that it is currently unaware of any instances where incorrect stocking rates are cropping up on some farmers’ nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) statements issued last month.

These advisers report to have farmers whose N and P statements show up stocking rate figures which have been diluted by the inclusion of ineligible land.

The Department has asked any farmers who experience this issue to come forward to “facilitate further investigation”.

Such anomalies would pose particular nitrates compliance challenges for those sitting near the 250kg organic N/ha and 170kg organic N/ha stocking rate limits for derogation and non-derogation farmers respectively.

Fertiliser closing stocks

Around 73% of the 111,791 farmers who registered for the new fertiliser database have yet to declare closing stocks ahead of the 15 October deadline to do so, the Department confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

These farmers will be in breach of the legal requirements of the fertiliser register if they do not declare their closing stocks by 15 October, even if stocks are nil.

Read more

Not fair to say there is a TAMS backlog – Minister

Department's IT chaos casts shadow over payment dates