Data published on Tuesday morning by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that growth in agricultural input costs was a whopping 35.1% last year.

That significantly outpaced the growth in agricultural output prices, which ended the year at 26.7%.

Looking back at data since 2015, we can see that total growth in input prices once again overtook total growth in output prices in 2022, meaning that farm profit margins would have fallen last year.

There was some good news in the figures for December, which showed a slight decrease in input prices during the month, mostly driven by falling energy costs.

Dairy and beef prices held up well in the month, while crop prices fell.