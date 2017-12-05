Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Farm Profit Programme: focus group open day
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Farm Profit Programme: focus group open day

By on
The Farmers Journal/ANM Group Farm Profit Programme will open its doors for anyone interested in joining a focus group on Wednesday 13 December at 3pm in Thainstone mart.
The Farmers Journal/ANM Group Farm Profit Programme will open its doors for anyone interested in joining a focus group on Wednesday 13 December at 3pm in Thainstone mart.

The project, supported by the Scottish Government has established a number of focus groups throughout the north and northeast of the country. However, there are still some places available for people who have yet to sign up.

The objective of each of the focus groups is to get 12 – 15 like minded farmers together to discuss their farm businesses, share experiences and improve overall technical efficiency – leading to increased farm profitability.

The groups, which will meet four times per year, will be self-driven and create the agenda and topics to be explored and discussed.

The open day will showcase a sample of some of the topics that the groups will cover. There’s a great line up of practical, hands-on demonstrations on:

How to accurately body condition score (BCS) cows.

Feeding to BCS and the cost saving this can have over the winter period.

SAC Vet Lab will be in attendance to discuss some of the most common causes of death in cases submitted for post mortem.

Ewe nutrition pre-lambing – getting the basics right to maximise lamb output.

Three targets to hit to improve your bottom line!

If you are not already in a focus group come along and see what is involved. The event takes plavce on Wednesday 13 December at Thainstone Mart at 3pm.

To register your interest or find out more, please send your details to FarmProfit@anmgroup.co.uk or call 01467 623866.

More in More
Stricter sheep tagging controls on the way in NI
Northern Ireland
Stricter sheep tagging controls on the way in NI
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 05 December 2017
Member
'Sensible Brexit' way to go as DUP slams border deal
Global Trade
'Sensible Brexit' way to go as DUP slams border deal
By Phelim O'Neill on 04 December 2017
No hard border for farmers in draft Brexit border agreement
News
No hard border for farmers in draft Brexit border agreement
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Agri tech: the up sides of vertical farming
Agri Technology
Agri tech: the up sides of vertical farming
By Contributor on 24 November 2017
Member
Assess health status by blood-testing ewes
News
Assess health status by blood-testing ewes
By Peter McCann on 21 November 2017
Member
Nestlé reorganises its infant formula business
Companies
Nestlé reorganises its infant formula business
By Lorcan Allen on 16 November 2017
Farrowing House Staff Wanted
Farrowing House Staff wanted for large modernised Pig Unit based near Kilnaleck ...
View ad
Suffolk in lamb ewes
85 Suffolk ewes scanned in lamb to Texel Rams. For sale Monday 18th December, N...
View ad
20 acres forestry
20 acs forestry, plt 2000. 15 ac of spruce (YC24, ready for thinning) 5 ac ash...
View ad
Case 885 xCase 885 xl
l good tidy tractor 5500 euro 0868250799...
View ad
94 case 856 xl
and loader new tyres new clutch serviced tidy tractor 12500 ...
View ad

Place ad