Farm Profit Programme: focus group open day

The Farmers Journal/ANM Group Farm Profit Programme will open its doors for anyone interested in joining a focus group on Wednesday 13 December at 3pm in Thainstone mart.

The project, supported by the Scottish Government has established a number of focus groups throughout the north and northeast of the country. However, there are still some places available for people who have yet to sign up.

The objective of each of the focus groups is to get 12 – 15 like minded farmers together to discuss their farm businesses, share experiences and improve overall technical efficiency – leading to increased farm profitability.

The groups, which will meet four times per year, will be self-driven and create the agenda and topics to be explored and discussed.

The open day will showcase a sample of some of the topics that the groups will cover. There’s a great line up of practical, hands-on demonstrations on:

How to accurately body condition score (BCS) cows.

Feeding to BCS and the cost saving this can have over the winter period.

SAC Vet Lab will be in attendance to discuss some of the most common causes of death in cases submitted for post mortem.

Ewe nutrition pre-lambing – getting the basics right to maximise lamb output.

Three targets to hit to improve your bottom line!

If you are not already in a focus group come along and see what is involved. The event takes plavce on Wednesday 13 December at Thainstone Mart at 3pm.

To register your interest or find out more, please send your details to FarmProfit@anmgroup.co.uk or call 01467 623866.