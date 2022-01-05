Eamon Delany is nine years old and is a pupil at Whitecross NS, Co Meath. \ Lorraine O’Sullivan

Promoting the importance of ‘safety first’ on farms, the Agri Aware Farm Safe Schools programme has been launched for 2022.

Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said that it is important to take every opportunity to emphasise the need for a change of culture around safety on farms.

“I believe children can play an important role in improving safety on farms, by bringing the safety message home to their families,” Minister Heydon said.

“We should not underestimate the ability of young people to deliver real and tangible change and this programme can empower them to do so,” he said.

Despite farming accounting for only 6% of national workplaces, it accounts for almost half of workplace deaths.

The Farm Safe Schools programme has three modules – farmer and field safety, animal safety and machinery safety, highlighting the many risks on farms to schoolchildren.

Alan Jagoe, chair of Agri Aware, said: “Farm Safe Schools plays a crucial role in getting the message of farm safety to those on the ground, with the children carrying the messages to their parents and grandparents.”

The programme will run from February to May and is free for all schools to sign up.