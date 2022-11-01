A conference on BeSafe, the Department of Agriculture-funded farm safety behavioural change project, will take place on Wednesday 23 November from 10am to 1pm at the Teagasc Research and Innovation Centre, Ashtown, Dublin 15.

The conference will provide new knowledge gained from the BeSafe project and reveal the findings of recent research on farmers’ attitudes, behaviours and intentions related to farm safety.

It will be opened by Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon, and it is open to all with an interest in improving farm safety, including farmers and their leaders, policymakers, researchers, advisers and trainer and students.

The keynote speaker is Dr Claire Jack from the Agriculture and Bioscience Institute (AFBI), Northern Ireland. She will present the findings of farm safety research in Northern Ireland.

It is also planned to launch a newly produced video called ‘farm safe’. This video provides up-to-date and state-of-the-art knowledge on preventing injury and ill health on farms, Teagasc said.

Speaking in advance of the conference, Dr David Meredith, BeSafe project leader and Teagasc researcher, said considerable cutting-edge research has been recently completed in Ireland. The new knowledge will be of value in improving farm safety both in Ireland and internationally. The purpose of the conference is to begin the process of putting the new knowledge into the public domain.

Attendance at the conference is free of charge, but places are limited.

Booking can be made here and will be accepted on a ‘first-come’ basis.