A co-learning environment and a buddy system was created for farmers to work together and ask a peer for help when needed.

A conference highlighting the power of adopting a peer-to-peer mentor approach to farm safety is taking place this Thursday 2 March in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The results of the Farmers4Safety - Managing Risk Together EIP-AGRI Project will be showcased at the conference, which is being opened by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

The project targeted farmers in counties Cork, Tipperary and Wexford with the aim of changing attitudes to farm safety and to provide supports for farmers and farm families.

Networks

It allowed farmers to transfer knowledge and ideas with each other, build on their networks along with making the farm a safer and healthier place to live and work.

Highlighting her experience as a farm mentor within this farm safety project was Mary Oakley from Co Tipperary.

She said that she saw great value in going out to the farms and speaking to farmers one to one.

They are under so much pressure and always caught for time

"They [farmers] are much more comfortable in their own yards and also most of them don’t have the time to attend events.

"I think they are under so much pressure and always caught for time. By bringing information to them such as the risk assessment documents, we made it easier for them to access information."

Speaking ahead of the event, Minister Heydon said: “Farmers4Safety have done a tremendous job in engaging farmers with these topics and empowering them to work with their peers to identify and reduce risks on farms.

"I am a firm believer that the most powerful actors we have to influence a change in health and safety culture on farms is farmers themselves. I look forward to meeting with the community that has been forged through this project and to hearing what they have learned.”

Niamh Nolan, who headed up the project from Irish Rural Link, said that this bottom-up approach to farm safety was very effective.

"It has proven to be successful in the three regions and from the results and comments from the participants involved in the project, they have found it very beneficial to them in addressing farm safety, health and wellbeing," she said.

The conference will start at 10.30am in the Talbot Hotel, Clonmel, and registration for the event is available here.