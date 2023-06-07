The new farm safety scheme which has a grant rate of 60% is now open for applications under TAMS III.

This is the first time that farm safety investments have their own standalone scheme under TAMS.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with special responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon has urged all farmers to consider this opportunity for funding to invest in really practical investments to make their farms safer.

"The increase in grant aid for farm safety related investments to an enhanced higher rate of 60% makes it much more feasible for farmers to makes changes to their farm that protects them, their family, and visitors to the farm.

“This significant grant rate will make it much more attractive to upgrade the likes of animal handling facilities on farms. Incidents with animals account for the greatest number of non-fatal incidents occurring on farms and proper handling facilities such as cattle crushes, or calving pens can help prevent these incidents from occurring," he said.

Reductions in the rate of fatal and serious non-fatal incidents on farms will happen only by changing behaviours driven by increasing awareness, training, and investment in farm safety, Haydon said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that this enhanced grant rate will support farmers to invest in newer and safer equipment and facilities for their farms.

"There is a wide range of items available under the farm safety scheme including fixed and mobile handling facilities for cattle, sheep, and horses, replacements for agitation points or older slats, safety cages for roofs, upgrades to electric wiring, yard lights, livestock monitors and fertility tags, wheel changing equipment, and silage bale slicer with plastic remover," Minister McConalogue added.