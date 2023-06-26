Agri Aware’s ‘Big Red Shed’ and farmyard will return to the Flavours of Fingal show this coming weekend on 1 and 2 July at Newbridge House and Farm, Co Dublin.

Located in the ‘farmer's field’, Agri Aware will be showcasing all that is good about the Irish agriculture industry, by educating and raising awareness about the crucial role that the farming and agri-food industry play in the Irish economy.

Talks will focus on farm safety and what Flavours of Fingal attendees should watch out for and be aware of when it comes to safety on farms.

Visual aids around the Agri Aware farmyard will be provided via modern signage.

Demonstrations

In the meantime, there will be demonstrations of the Agri Aware team for milking a cow and farmer Donie Anderson will be shearing sheep.

The youngsters can play and learn from educational games with a fun agricultural theme.

The Agri Aware team will promote a greater awareness among the non-farming community of modern agriculture, the environment, animal welfare, food quality and safety.