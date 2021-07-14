The collaborative campaign, initiated by the Farm Safety Partnership in the UK and led by the IFA within Ireland, brings together farming organisations from Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Northern Ireland and England on the topic of farm safety.

The theme for this year’s campaign is Rethink Safety. As part of Farm Safety Week, the IFA is holding two online events. The first takes place on Tuesday 20 July and the second takes place on Thursday 22 July.

For full details and information on how to register, visit the IFA’s dedicated Farm Safety Hub on https://www.ifa.ie/rm-safety-hub/.

Presentation of honorary life membership to John Foley

A presentation of honorary life membership was presented to John Foley at a summer event and branch AGM held on the farm of Kerry county chair Kenny Jones.

John Foley is a member of the Tralee branch and has been actively involved in the IFA for over 50 years.

Time is up for processors on milk price

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said it is about time processors paid a milk price that reflects what the market is returning. The Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) for June has risen by over three points to 119.9.

When adjusted to include the Ornua Value Payment, the IFA-adjusted PPI indicates an equivalent farmgate price of 38.11c/pl. However, farmgate milk prices continue to lag substantially behind this.

In the past 12 months, the Ornua PPI has only dropped once, with 11 months showing gains in market returns. Since the start of 2021, the adjusted Ornua PPI has risen from 33.88c/pl in January to 38.11c/pl in June.

“While the PPI continues to return solid milk prices, the processors are reluctant to pass it back to farmers. It’s about time the processors reflected what the market is paying,” he said.