A third of farmers taking part in a farm succession project based in Co Mayo had no will made.

The Béal Átha na Muice Farm Succession/Well-Being project was launched by Minister of State with responsibility for farm safety Martin Heydon in Swinford, Co Mayo, on Monday.

The project involves 30 farmers and their families representing a mix of farm enterprises and those with and without identified successors. Six experts will advise farmers on potential tax liabilities, the fate of the farm and financial liability.

Challenges

Minister Heydon said: “I believe this project will help bring real peace of mind to the farmers involved. I’ve no doubt that the challenges faced here in Mayo are reflected across all farms in Ireland. There is huge potential here to set out a format that can be replicated across the country to help address the issue of succession.”