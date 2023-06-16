A man arrested in Co Kerry for his alleged involvement in a spree of farm machinery and livestock thefts in recent months remains in custody.

The man, in his 20s, is understood to be currently detained at Killarney Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Gardaí have confirmed that the man can be held in custody for up to seven days.

A spokesperson said that there have been no other arrests at this time and that investigations remain ongoing.

Operation

The man was arrested on Tuesday following Garda searches of residences and farmland in north and west Kerry.

Gardaí have confirmed that the value of farm machinery and livestock recovered as part of the operation was approximately €110,000.

Through their investigation, gardaí said they suspected the thefts were linked to an organised crime group, which was moving the stolen livestock and machinery up the country.

Reaction

Mary Kissane of Tarbert, Co Kerry, had five in-calf Hereford cows stolen from her yard last November.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, the farmer said she was told by gardaí three weeks ago that they were going to make an arrest and believes Tuesday’s operation could have pinned down those responsible.

She said that the arrest relates to cattle stolen in her area from last October to a month ago and that a black jeep, seen near each theft location, has aided the Garda investigation.

“I know my cattle were slaughtered for a quick buck. I hope they get those responsible. Wouldn’t it be great,” Kissane added.

West Kerry farmer Martin Greaney, who had a Nugent trailer stolen in early February, said he does not yet know if his trailer was involved.

“The trailer never turned up anyway. We’ve had no Garda communication so far. Time will tell,” he said.

