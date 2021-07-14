The number of farm-to-farm movements recorded in 2020 exceeded mart movements for the first time since marts became the dominant platform for trading livestock. Mart throughput fell by 138,448 to 1,530,690 head, while the number of farm-to-farm movements increased by 335,113 head to reach 1,636,447 head.
The significant change in movements, recorded in the recently released AIM Bovine Statistics Report 2020, stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic greatly curtailing mart throughput in the first half of 2020.
