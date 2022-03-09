The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the EU Farm to Fork strategy will not be subject to a fundamental review as the European Commission faces the reality of huge disruption to grain supply due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is at odds with what the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said last week.

He said the Commission would need to look at the Farm to Fork objectives “in the context of food security, given the new situation that we are faced with”.

A Commission spokesperson said that it is in daily discussions with stakeholders and member states through committees to get the on-the-ground position with disruption to the food supply chain.

The Commission has also convened a meeting of the European Food Security Crisis preparedness and response Mechanism (EFSCM) committee this week to discuss the current situation and assess what action may be required in the context of food security.