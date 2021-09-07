The European Parliament must not make the Farm to Fork strategy untenable for the agri-food sector, a joint declaration from EU farmers, co-ops, machinery and agri-food associations has said.

On Thursday, the environment and agriculture committees of the European Parliament will vote on their draft report presenting their official reaction to the Farm to Fork strategy.

“While the first studies on the impact of the strategy launched by the Commission in 2020 show extremely worrisome trends, MEPs are planning to call for several additional objectives and targets for the Commission strategy that would be simply untenable for the EU farming community,” the declaration said.

“During the summer, a new study by the JRC, which we regret was not shared more broadly, confirmed the first impact analyses already published on the Commission's flagship strategy for agriculture.

“The Farm to Fork strategy, in its current form, will lead to significant drops in productions and significant additional costs for producers.

"Even if a reduction in EU agricultural emissions could result from this strategy, a large part of it would come from the relocation of our production to third countries,” it said.

Consultation

Without further reflection or consultation and despite this damning observation, the European Parliament is nevertheless preparing to vote this week on additional proposals that are disconnected from agri-food sector realities, which, for all the signatories of this declaration, could make the strategy even more detrimental for the survival of the entire sector, it said.

“However, we note a growing awareness, albeit belated, of a certain number of MEPs concerned about guaranteeing our food sovereignty, our agricultural leadership and the future of our rural territories.

Action

“We are now asking them to back their words with action and we call on members of the 'envi' and 'agri' committees to vote clearly against the most damaging compromise amendments of the draft report that are putting the future of our European farms and their related industries at risk,” they said.

They went on to say that environmental sustainability cannot be disconnected from social and economic sustainability and this synergy goes together with incremental and pragmatic targets.