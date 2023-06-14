Farmers reported farm equipment and tools to be the most frequently stolen items from their farms (21%).

Machinery and fuel were also high on the list with 18% and 12% of farmers, respectively, reporting thefts of these items.

Another 11% of farmers had fencing supplies, vet supplies feed or seed stolen. In these instances, just 11% of farmers had their valuables recovered.

A greater number of farmers experienced a burglary of a shed (28%) compared to a home burglary.

Just 17% of farmers said their home had been broken into, with most burglaries occurring five or more years ago (69%). For over half (59%) this burglary had occurred three or more years ago, though for 13% this burglary had occurred within the last year.