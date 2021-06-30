Last week’s announcement by Science Foundation Ireland that is it awarding the Farm Zero C project its future innovator award, with a prize fund of €2m, was a positive dairy-related news story at a time when positive news stories are scarce.
The Farm Zero C project is a collaboration between Carbery, UCD and BioOrbic, which is part of Science Foundation Ireland. The project aims to make the Shinagh farm carbon-neutral by 2027 and to roll out the lessons learned to over 5,000 other dairy farmers.
