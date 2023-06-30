Minister Ryan does not see Teagasc's finding decreasing national emissions overall, as the forestry sector could emit more than currently estimated. \ Philip Doyle

Any correction in national emissions resulting from a new Teagasc paper on the area of Ireland’s drained grasslands on peat soils could be fully done by other emerging research, which appears to be showing that the state’s forestry emits more than previously thought.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan told the Irish Farmers Journal that – if verified – he would be the “first to welcome” Teagasc’s finding that peat grassland emissions could be overstated by as much as 60%.

The result came after Teagasc found that only 90,000ha to 120,000ha of the country’s peat grasslands are effectively drained, whereas previously it had been assumed that 350,000ha were drained and emitting.

Forestry issues

The saving – equivalent to around 5m tonnes of CO2 a year – could be the same rise in emissions estimates that new findings suggest should be allocated to the forestry on peat soils.

“If it was that reduction, it would be equivalent to the actual increase in emissions that science told us only last year is coming from our forestry; our legacy issues around forestry,” Minister Ryan commented to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Ireland’s overall emissions for 2021 was estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be just under 70t of CO2 equivalent.

Teagasc work welcome

“As I said in my speech, we have to continually review here because the science is very complicated and it does change,” the minister said.

“Teagasc will be able to present that research through the technical group we are setting up and that will be assessed by the proper scientific verification.

“If it is verified well, then that is great news in my mind. But you have to get it verified by all the other agencies - it has to be scientifically robust and so on.”

The EPA has told the Irish Farmers Journal that the peer-reviewed data will be assessed by experts with a view to incorporating its findings into national emissions estimates.

Key farming report delayed

Minister Ryan addressed at what was planned to be the launch of a report on the National Economic and Social Council's (NESC) report on ensuring a just transition in the farming and land use sectors.

Due to delays in getting Government approval for the report, it was not actually published on Friday morning as planned.

Farmers and representatives of farming organisations had travelled to Dublin for the launch. Those scheduled to speak did so, but without those present being able to view the report itself.

Read more

Teagasc data puts peat grassland emissions 60% lower than current estimates