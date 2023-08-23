I see there is an element of matchmaking required for the new Teagasc farm apprenticeship programmes, with the deadline for September’s entrants to “find the one” closing in quickly.

Farmers looking for an apprentice to join their farm must be registered by Solas, the State’s apprenticeship body, and hopeful apprentices must find a farm that suits them.

Teagasc said it can’t intervene in the Tinder-like process, but encourages apprenticeship applicants to swipe right as much they can. If all else fails, they’ll host a match up in Lisdoonvarna.