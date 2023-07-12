If Europe is serious about its environment, then it should be able to put a separate environmental fund in place to compensate farmers, the meeting heard.\ Clive Wasson

The farmer ask on the proposed EU nature restoration law is clear, “it must be voluntary” and it “must be funded”, Áinle Ní Bhriain of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has said.

Speaking at a meeting in Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on Sunday, organised by Independent TDs Michael Fitzmaurice, Marian Harkin and Michael McNamara, she said that rewetting will not work unless the people who have to implement the plan are part of the plan.

“It’s not stakeholder engagement, it’s stakeholder participation. If we have to do this, we have to do a plan that will work for everyone,” she said. She added that every department will have to do a sectoral impact analysis of the impact of the restoration law.

“But we also need to put an end to the fear, the negativity. In terms of designations; there’s no plans for extra designations,” she said.

Fund

Pat Murphy, IFA regional chair for Connacht, told the meeting that if Europe is serious about its environment, then it should be able to put a separate environmental fund in place to compensate farmers.

Denis Drennan, ICMSA deputy president, added that farmers can’t just rely on people saying that rewetting will be voluntary and that it must be written down in any law. Dermot Kelleher, ICSA president, said that no socio-economic analysis of what the law meant for farmers had been carried out, while Vincent Roddy, INHFA president, said the law would “destroy farming” on the hills.

Oonagh Duggan of Birdwatch Ireland, said that farmers should be “handsomely and princely” paid for the work they are doing to restore nature, while Helen O’Sullivan of the Farmers Alliance said it was galling that Government was “using agriculture as a scapegoat all of the time”.

Other contributors included Robert Lally of Macra, Eamon Corley of Beef Plan, Eoin Donnelly of the Irish Beef and Lamb Association, Jackie Flannery of the Irish Rural Association, Donie Shine of the Farm Rights Group and Seamus Shannon of the Independent Farmers.

Disruptive

After a constructive start, and despite Fitzmaurice demanding that respect be shown to all speakers, the meeting became unruly and disruptive in the last 30 to 40 minutes, with one speaker from the floor marching up to the top table with a microphone, where he proceeded to shout at MEP Colm Markey.

A number of other incendiary comments from other individuals from the floor were made at the meeting, including that the Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan should be “thrown off the Cliffs of Moher” (read more below)and that climate change is a hoax.