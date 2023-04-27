There could be opportunity in farmers' rushes, an IrBEA conference will hear.

The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) will hold a national conference on biochar and other carbon products on Wednesday, 3 May.

Biochar is a carbon-based product, created when rushes and other scrub material are fed into a specially-designed machine, using heat in a low-oxygen environment.

The product is worth as much as €1,750/t on world markets and can be used as a fertiliser or feed.

The IrBEA conference, to be held in the Landmark Hotel, Carrick-On-Shannon, Co Leitrim, will bring together farmers, foresters, biochar producers and users from around Ireland and Europe to discuss the potential and further development of the product.

Biochar is worth as much as €1,750/t on world markets. \ Pluschar

Conference

IrBEA is the national representative body for the biochar and carbon products sector. Association project executive Stephen McCormack was joined by Leitrim County Council chair, Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn for the official launch of the event on Tuesday.

Speakers at the conference will be covering the topics of carbon farming and the potential for biochar, use of biochar within construction materials, biochar’s role within water quality ,its role within Ireland’s farming community and the benefit it can have with a soil or slurry amendment, and also its role as a growing media within the horticultural sector.

Biochar is worth as much as €1,750/t on world markets. \ Pluschar

The event will be sponsored by Arigna Fuels and Celignis Analytical, two large players within the sector in Ireland.

Arigna Fuels managing director Brendan Layden said his company produces “both high-quality biochar and Harvest Flame, a 100% renewable biomass product aimed at the home heating market”.

“As early innovators in the sector, it is great to see the interest around this grow and we look forward to welcoming attendees on the day,” he said.

(L-R) Stephen McCormack (IrBEA Project Executive), Cllr. Ita Reynolds Flynn (Chair, Leitrim Co.Co) and Seán Finan (IrBEA CEO).

Awareness

IrBEA suggested that biochar and renewable carbon-based products have seen a “surge in growth globally in the last decade”.

(L-R) Stephen McCormack (IrBEA Project Executive), Cllr. Ita Reynolds Flynn (Chair, Leitrim Co.Co) and Seán Finan (IrBEA CEO).

“But many people are still unaware of exactly what it is, the role it can play in carbon sequestration, how it is being used for environmental or agricultural applications or even its role in adding value to residual biomass or for the provision of bioenergy,” a spokesperson said.

Further information regarding the conference is available here.

Read more