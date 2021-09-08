Almost 4,000 farmers received letters from the Department of Agriculture this week detailing the fines that they will face as a result of not complying with one of the specified criteria under the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme.
Farmers who did not submit a BPS application in any or all of the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, who didn’t join the Bord Bia Quality Assurance scheme or participate in BDGP, BEEP, the organic farming scheme or GLAS or farmers who failed to reduce the number of bovine nitrogen will receive a penalty ranging from €40 to €11,600 per farm.
