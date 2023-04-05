A Clare farmer first became aware that his land had been zoned as suitable for residential development after reading an article in the Irish Farmers Journal. \ David Ruffles

A farmer hit with a potentially hefty residential zoned land tax (RZLT) bill, which he has had estimated to be €9,000 a year, says he has been “shocked into disbelief”.

Running a small suckler enterprise on the outskirts of a village in west Clare, the farmer has had 1.6ha zoned as suitable for residential development by Clare County Council.

The farmer wishes to remain anonymous for legal purposes.

Division

The two zoned fields divide the rest of the farm from the farmer’s dwelling housing and farm yard, meaning his remaining lands are now isolated.

“It’s completely splitting our farm in half. We never looked for zoning. It just happens to be where we’re located. For us now, it is agricultural land. It’s worth €300,000 at least [development value]and we’re facing probably a €9,000 tax bill,” he said.

The tax will be payable at 3% of the land’s market value come 1 February 2024.

The farmer’s appeal to Clare County Council to re-zone his land was rejected and he now has one month to lodge a further appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

“We wrote to say that they would be splitting our farm but it was refused on the grounds of the sustainable development of the town,” he added.

Future

The Clare farmer said he wishes to continue farming, but that the tax will make this “unviable”. “We’ve made investments, bought machinery and our son is interested in farming. The logistics of running a farm like that, I don’t know how it would work,” he said.

Ironically, the farmer has been accepted into ACRES, with the fields zoned as residential earmarked for the agri-environment measures proposed.The suckler farmer called on the IFA and rural politicians to push back against the land tax, which he said has left him “running out of options”.

