IFA president Tim Cullinan said farm input costs are "rising at a frightening rate" whether it’s fuel, fertiliser or feed.

The farmer income increases demonstrated in the Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) for 2021 have been “wiped out” by a “dramatic” increase in farm input costs, according to the IFA.

The Teagasc analysis, released on Tuesday, showed that average farmer incomes across Ireland increased by some 26% in 2021.

IFA president Tim Cullinan said: “Inputs are rising at a frightening rate and whether it’s fuel, fertiliser or feed, they have wiped out any gain from commodity prices gains, while the value of direct payments is being seriously eroded by inflation.

The IFA leader highlighted the latest CSO statistics on fertiliser prices which show an increase of nearly 180% over the 12 months to the end of April 2022.

Cullinan described a “gap between output prices and input costs” which he said “illustrates how the extraordinary increase in inputs is running far ahead of any commodity price increases, particularly for farmers in the drystock sector”.

“We have repeatedly said the Government and the European Commission have to step in and support farmers if they want to guarantee food security,” he said.

The Tipperary pig farmer said farmers will be taking a “very hard look” at farm investment decisions based on the trends they are now seeing in input costs.

“It’s likely the full effect of what’s happening at the moment will not be felt immediately, but it will severely impact on the long-term productive capacity of the sector into the future,” he said.

The ICSA suckler chair Jimmy Cosgrave responded to the NFS released by stating that the results exposed a growing rift between the average family farm incomes of drystock and dairy farms.

The gap in returns must be filled by scheme payments that allow beef farmers to continue actively farming, the ICSA insisted.

“Minister McConalogue has made a major mistake in not including a coupled payment for suckler farmers in the CAP strategic plan,” said Cosgrave.

“This is all the more evident when we see that in 2021, dairy farms made nine times more income than suckler farms.

“Already, it is clear that the divergence between suckler and dairy incomes in 2022 will be even more pronounced,” he remarked.

The suckler chair said the CAP strategic plan that Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has sent to Brussels fails to sufficiently reward suckler farmers and that a €300/head suckler scheme proposed by the ICSA would have been welcomed by farmers facing rising input costs.

“Yet the reality is that the CAP strategic plan is not fit for purpose given that it is taking money away from suckler farmers.

“This is because the proposed new suckler scheme delivers less money per cow than the combination of BDGP and BEEP currently available.

“The ICSA proposal for CAP proposed a coupled payment on top of the other suckler schemes to deliver a €300/cow payment,” he said.

Cosgrave observed that a conversion to dairying was not a feasible option for many struggling drystock farms for a variety of practical reasons.

Even if such moves were possible for farmers, the dairy industry may have turned off from expansion mode, the ICSA chair argued.

“It is simply not viable for small or fragmented holdings, or those on marginal land, to make large-scale investment to convert to dairying,” he went on.

“In any event, the signal is coming from processors and Government that we have enough dairy farmers now.

“The minister must face up to the reality that suckler farming needs higher supports, and this must be delivered,” Cosgrave concluded.

