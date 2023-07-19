The farmer claims that the quarry, operated by Breedon Cement Ireland Limited, has adversely affected his and his family's health and has contaminated the ground water on his lands.

A farmer has launched a High Court challenge against Meath County Council's decision to grant planning permission allowing a quarry adjoining his lands to expand its operations.

The action has been taken by Kenneth Payne, who claims that the quarry operated by Breedon Cement Ireland Limited has adversely affected his and his family's health and has contaminated the ground water on his lands, resulting in significant animal deaths on his farm.

Mr Payne owns and farms lands at Cappaboggan, Kinnegad, Co Meath, which is located beside a limestone quarry at Killaskillen, Kinnegad, Co Meath.

The quarry, it is alleged, is part of an integrated manufacturing operation and is licenced by the Enviromental Protection Agency.

Assessment

The case stems around the company's application to deepen a portion of an existing limestone quarry over an area of 4.13 hectares, which was granted by Meath County Council last year, with 11 conditions, after an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was carried out.

Mr Payne, represented by Evan O'Donnel Bl instructed by solicitor Gabriel Toolan, claims that the application made for the extension was invalid and did not comply with planning regulations.

He claims that the public notice submitted with the application fails to describe the extent of the development and its relationship with the existing development.

He also claims that the decision, and some of the conditions attached, fail to comply with European directives on habitats.

Review

The EIA that was conducted was not in compliance with the conditions set down in EU law.

Arising out of the decision to grant permission, Mr Payne has brought judicial review proceedings against Meath County Council, Ireland and the Attorney General.

Breedon Cement is a notice party to the proceedings.

Mr Payne claims that over the last six years, he has endured significant nuisance and damage from the activity, which has had a serious impact on his health and significant loss of his livestock.

He also claims that the development has resulted in the dewatering of his land, loss of an existing well, his water supply being contaminated and dust and emissions from the quarry coming on to his 97-acre property.

He said that Breedon Cement did install a water treatment system to a well on his lands, but it has never worked satisfactorily.

Separate action

His partner and children have left the property and are living elsewhere, while he has no choice other than to remain on the farm. He has brought a separate legal action in respect of those matters, the court heard.

In his judicial review action, Mr Payne seeks an order quashing the council's decision to grant planning permission to extend the existing quarry development made on 1 November 2022.

He also seeks various declarations including that the State has failed to transcribe EU directive into domestic law, namely the 2000 Planning and Development Act.

The matter came before Ms Justice Niamh Hyland, who on an ex-parte basis granted Mr Payne permission to bring his challenge.

The matter will return before the courts later this year.