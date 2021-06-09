Last week, Agri Aware and the IFA launched a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of Irish agriculture, the variety of sectors producing food in this country and the critical role it plays in the economy and society.

Sustaining Ireland showcases our predominantly grass-based family-farm sectors. It aims to increase the public’s connection with farmers.

Their stories of commitment and pride in their work are often overlooked in the ongoing debate about the sector’s future.

One of the featured farmers is Derek Allen from Co Roscommon, pictured here with his son Sean. In the coming weeks, over 100 signs will be erected on farms in all 26 counties.

A commercial billboard campaign will launch in mid-July, supported by a three-month digital campaign.

Visit sustaningireland.ie for more details.