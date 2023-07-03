Bord Bia income generated from a farmer levy topped €6.1m in 2022. It is the first time that funding from the levy has broken the €6m barrier in 10 years.

Last year, Bord Bia made an extra €283,000 from the levy, up from the €5.856m it made in 2022, draft Bord Bia accounts for 2022 show.

The levy is applied on all cattle, sheep and pigs slaughtered in factories and all livestock exported live from the State. It was established under the Bord Bia Act 1994.

Comparing 2013 to 2023, the levy has resulted in increased revenues of €1m for Bord Bia.

Over the last number of years it has hovered around the €5.9m mark.

Throughput

Increased throughput is the driver of the increase in the levy income, with Bord Bia noting that the number of cattle being sent to the factory in 2022 increased by over 132,000 head to 1,820m animals. This generated over €3.4m in income for Bord Bia.

There was also a rise in live exports in 2022, with the 408,990 animals exported generating €777,081 in revenue.

Some 15,000 sheep were exported live in 2022 and 2,922m sheep were slaughtered in factories. This generated €734,261 for Bord Bia.

There was a 2% fall in the number of pigs slaughtered in 2022, with just over 3.5m pigs sent to the factory. The levy on these animals generated a further €1.2m for Bord Bia.

Levy price

The price of the levy has not changed in 10 years.

It remains €1.90 per head for cattle, 25c per head for sheep and 35c per head for pigs. The pig levy was increased in 2013 for pigs, from 25c to 35c per head.

Originally, when the levy was set up in 1994 the fee was £1.50 per head of cattle, 20p per head of sheep and 20p per pig.