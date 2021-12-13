Farmers protested outside Musgrave’s dry goods distribution depot in Kilcock, Co Kildare, on Monday. \ Philip Doyle

The protest held by the Individual Farmers of Ireland at the Musgrave distribution centre in Kilcock, Co Kildare, ended on Monday evening.

The protest lasted almost 28 hours in total, with a spokesperson for Musgrave confirming to the Irish Farmers Journal that the protest had ended.

“Musgrave can confirm that the protest that commenced at our Kilcock distribution centre at 3pm on Sunday 12 December has now concluded.

“This is the busiest trading period of the year for our retailers and suppliers. Significant work is now under way to mitigate any further disruption to our retailers across the country.

“We will continue to work with suppliers to ensure all deliveries are facilitated on site as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Consideration for workers

A spokesperson for the Individual Farmers of Ireland confirmed that the protest had been stood down “out of consideration for workers”.

Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue had met the protesters on Monday afternoon and they met with Musgrave management, the spokesperson said.

Farmers protested outside Musgrave’s dry goods distribution depot in Kilcock, Co Kildare on Monday. \ Philip Doyle

The protesters put their points across and Musgrave representatives were told that the underselling of food products cannot continue. Musgrave said the continuation of the blockade would force them to lay off some staff, the spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The protesters decided that, having made their points, they would stand down the protest to prevent any loss of wages or jobs for workers.

The group will continue to advance its policies and continue in particular to call for the resignation of MEP Ciarán Cuffe.

Demands

Earlier on Monday, farmers at the protest had said they would stay in place, and even escalate the protest at other distribution centres, unless their demands were met.

Chief among their demands was achieving a fair price for farmers' produce, the resignation of MEP Ciarán Cuffe over his letter to banking CEOs on farmer lending and the carbon calculations for agriculture to include sequestration on farms.

The group’s spokesperson, who did not want to be named because of fear that legal injunctions would be used, had said the group would not be leaving “empty handed”.

Read more

Green Party distances itself from Cuffe letter