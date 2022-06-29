The cows were in the Carrickfergus housing estate by 6am. \ CJ Nash

When you are out of the country the last thing you might want to get is a phone call early in the morning to say your cows are grazing gardens in a local housing estate.

Rumour has it this happened to a Northern Ireland farmer last week who was spending a couple of days at the Highland Show in Scotland.

The relief milker forgot to shut the gate the night before, and at 6am the following morning the herd was in a Carrickfergus housing estate enjoying the various multispecies swards on offer.

That’s taking “doorstep deliveries” to a new level. If you have a farming nightmare story that can top that, let me know.

